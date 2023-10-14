Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Boosted by Zacks Research

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

