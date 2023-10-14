Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Increased by Analyst

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,147.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Valvoline by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.