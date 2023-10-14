Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increased by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $164.02.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

