Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAFD

Washington Federal Trading Down 4.1 %

WAFD opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.