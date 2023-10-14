Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 6.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

