QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,729,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 940,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,612,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $110.72 and a twelve month high of $159.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
