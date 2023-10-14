Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 34.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

