Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,122 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CarMax were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

