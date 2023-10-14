Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,138 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PTC were worth $22,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PTC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after buying an additional 373,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $910,898. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

