Raymond James & Associates Sells 340 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cintas were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Cintas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 114.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $512.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.48 and a 200 day moving average of $483.93. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $379.61 and a 52-week high of $525.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

