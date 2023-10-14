Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,552 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $20.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.