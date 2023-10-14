Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,552 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

