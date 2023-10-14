Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $35,864.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,338,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,314,044.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 216,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,802.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

