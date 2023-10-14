Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 486,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

