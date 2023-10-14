Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,548 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $564.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.29.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

