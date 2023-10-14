Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,788,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,003,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 854,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

