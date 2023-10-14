Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,228 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.13 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.