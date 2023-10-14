Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,740 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.