Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

