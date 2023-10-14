Raymond James Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

