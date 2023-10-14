Research Analysts Set Expectations for BP p.l.c.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

NYSE:BP opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

