Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Volatility and Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.18 -$71.74 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.12 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

