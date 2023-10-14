Reviewing NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) & Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR -2.53% -3.58% -2.25% Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of NETGEAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NETGEAR and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $932.47 million 0.35 -$68.99 million ($0.73) -15.00 Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.75 -$2.86 million ($0.24) -12.25

Franklin Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NETGEAR. NETGEAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NETGEAR and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

NETGEAR currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.05%. Given NETGEAR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. The Small and Medium Business segment provides Pro AV Solutions comprising switches that are engineered for AV over IP for both enterprise and home installation; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points used in managing and controlling Wi-Fi that provides connections to smart phones, tablets, laptops and other computing devices at campuses, facilities, and offices; ethernet switches, are multiple port network devices used to connect devices using IP protocols; and NETGEAR Insight services, that helps small businesses to remotely deploy, monitor, manage and secure their networks easily and seamlessly. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store at www.netgear.com. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

