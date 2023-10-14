Reviewing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) & biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and biote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.18 -$71.74 million N/A N/A biote $180.56 million 2.14 -$970,000.00 ($2.20) -2.37

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A biote -13.05% -37.29% 22.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 2 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.99%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

