Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $25,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $288.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

