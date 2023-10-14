Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Roku stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

