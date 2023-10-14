Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,513,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

