Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $497.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.89. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.72 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

