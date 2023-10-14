Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 240 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

