Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Raised to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

About Royal Unibrew A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.