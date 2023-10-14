Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

