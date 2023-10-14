Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC cut their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

