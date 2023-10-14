Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $109.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $439.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

