Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,039,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

