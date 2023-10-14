Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,731,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 123,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

