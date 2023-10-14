Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Caleres, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Caleres in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres Trading Down 1.6 %

CAL stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $958.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,196 shares in the company, valued at $16,282,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,334 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 38.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

