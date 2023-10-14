Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.31. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $128.46 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.