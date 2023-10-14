Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several analysts recently commented on SELB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

SELB stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 61.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

