Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Head to Head Review

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $937.79 million 8.05 -$2.00 million $0.74 265.41 Sensus Healthcare $30.06 million 1.31 $24.24 million $0.14 17.21

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penumbra. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Penumbra has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Penumbra and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 3.11% 3.16% 2.33% Sensus Healthcare 7.94% 5.09% 4.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Penumbra and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 10 0 2.83 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $326.42, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 384.09%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Penumbra on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

