Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Rises By 187.2%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Aclarion stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 6,241.79% and a negative return on equity of 332.11%.
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
