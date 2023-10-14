Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 54.1%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

