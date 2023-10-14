Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Increases By 37.0%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,368.0 days.

ZTE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.