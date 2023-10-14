Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $8.40 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,143 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

