Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of SILK opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $217,235. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.