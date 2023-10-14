Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Siltronic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.46 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

