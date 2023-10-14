Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $107.03 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.14 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

