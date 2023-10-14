Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

