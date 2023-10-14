Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

TSCO opened at $200.74 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average is $221.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

