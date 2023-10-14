Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 806 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.7 %

WDFC stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.51. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $234.69.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.