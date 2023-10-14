Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 8,092 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. PG&E's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

