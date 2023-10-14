Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 170.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

